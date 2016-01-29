Why Health Cover Star Cassey Ho Will Never Go On Another Diet

Health cover star Cassey Ho has made a life-altering pledge. In a new video on her site Blogilates, the YouTube sensation vowed to "never, ever, ever, ever go on a diet again." And it gets better. She invited her 2.8 million subscribers to quit dieting too—because, she said, "I want us all to live a healthy and fulfilled life that is not based around the way that we look."

To put her decision into context, Cassey opened up to her fans for the first time about her struggle with "a type of eating disorder." It all started when she entered a bikini competition in 2012. For eight weeks, the fitness pro exercised five hours a day on less than 1,000 calories, and consumed only a handful of foods: chicken breast, broccoli, egg whites, tilapia, and protein powder. Her personal trainer weighed her before every workout, she said.

RELATED: Cassey How Tells You How to Get Strong and Lean in 2016

Casey knew that what she was doing wasn't good for her body. She was cranky, and "cloudy." But she couldn't stop. "I was like a different Cassey," she explained. "I was so vanity-focused at the time and determined to get flat abs and a six pack."

After the competition was over, her obsessive behavior continued. She was working out and eating clean, but for all the wrong reasons. "I was frightened of bananas and I just didn’t want to touch a grape because I thought it would make me fat.” This went on for a year and a half, until she finally realized she needed to make some changes.

Cassey decided to share her story now to drive home her message that dieting—restricting yourself, and essentially starving yourself—isn't sustainable, and therefore not part of a healthy lifestyle. To get fit in the true sense of the word, you need to find balance.

RELATED: Take the 30-Day Total Body Challenge with Cassey Ho

“Exercising for me isn’t about weight loss," she explained, "It’s about feeling good and that high I get after the workout that motivates me to be a better businesswoman, a better person, and better instructor, every single day."

Check out her video below.