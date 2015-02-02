Why Chris Pratt and Chris Evans Actually Won The Super Bowl

The stars of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Captain America' are fulfilling their Super Bowl bet in the sweetest way possible.

Barbara Stepko
February 02, 2015

Last night's game was an epic battle—but the New England Patriots weren't the only winners. We were also watching to see how the friendly wager between the "Super-Chrises" would play out, and we couldn't have predicted a better ending.

In case you missed it: Chris Pratt (aka Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chris Evans (Captain America himself) made us swoon when their friendly Twitter smack talk culminated in the sweetest wager ever a few weeks ago. Evans, a Boston native rooting for his home team, set it into motion:

It didn't take long for Evans to accept the Seahawks super fan's bet with a counter.

Christopher's Haven is a Boston-based charity that houses pediatric cancer patients and their families while the kids are undergoing treatment at Boston-area hospitals.

Like the gracious hero he is, Pratt confirmed his visit to Boston as soon as Tom Brady and his teammates ran down the clock after that thriller of a game.

Great sport, huh? But if you're thinking that both places deserve a superhero visit, don't worry: Evans promised shortly after that Captain America would not be leaving the kids at Seattle Children's in the lurch.

Nice work, guys!

