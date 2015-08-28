Where to Get Sophia Bush's Hot Looks From Our September Issue

Here’s where you can find the cool pieces the Chicago P.D. star rocked during our shoot.

Chelsea Burns
August 28, 2015

In our latest issue, Health cover star Sophia Bush shares what she has learned about following her heart, taking action and discovering what matters most in this world. Here’s where you can find the cool pieces the Chicago P.D. star rocked during our shoot.

And don’t forget to grab a copy of the September issue, on newsstands now!

On the cover

Sophia's wearing: Alexander Wang BI color mesh halter dress ($370, alexanderwang.com). Earrings, Sophia's own.

In our feature

Sophia's wearing: Topshop utility jumpsuit ($105, topshop.com). Stanmore bracelet; stanmorenyc.com. Stanmore bracelet (stanmorenyc.com for similar styles).

Sophia's wearing: Vivienne Westwood dress (Viviennewestwood.com for similar styles)

Sophia's wearing: Rag & Bone tank (rag-bone.com for similar styles), Missoni knit pants (missoni.com for similar styles), Fortune necklace (fortuneandframe.com for similar styles), ring Sophia's own.

Sophia Bush behind the scenes

