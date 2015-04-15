Where to Get All of the Workout Gear Tracy Anderson Wears in Our May Issue

Nathaniel Welch

In our latest issue, Health contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson shares healthy living inspiration and a total-body sculpting workout—and seriously makes us want to pick up new fitness gear.

Susan Rinkunas
April 15, 2015

In our latest issue, Health contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson shares healthy living inspiration and a total-body sculpting workoutâand seriously makes us want to pick up new fitness gear. Here's where you can find the cool pieces the celeb trainer is rocking.

And don't forget to grab a copy of the May issue, on newsstands now!

On the cover

Tracy's wearing: Lululemon bonded sports bra (lululemon.com for similar styles). Koral Activewear capriÂ ($110, shopbop.com). Necklace, her own.

RELATED: 4 Moves for a Bikini-Ready Body

Table of contents

Photo: Nathaniel Welch

Tracy's wearing: Alo Yoga sports braÂ ($52, zappos.com). Without Walls mesh leggings ($64, urbanoutfitters.com).

RELATED: 6 Ways to Sculpt Like a Celeb

Feature story: Strong Is the New Sexy

Photos: Nathaniel Welch

Tracy's wearing: Elisabetta Rogiani sports bra ($71, rogiani.com). Solow capris (solowstyle.com for similar styles). Nike Air Max sneakers ($110, zappos.com).

RELATED: 4 Exercises to Beat a Fitness Plateau

Workout: The Summer Body Tone-Up

Photos: Nathaniel Welch

Tracy's wearing: Elisabetta Rogiani sports bra ($71, rogiani.com). Onzie Graphic Legging ($76, carbon38.com). Nike Flyknit sneakers ($225, finishline.com).

RELATED: 10 Minutes to a Sculpted Stomach

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up