Where to Get All of the Workout Gear Tracy Anderson Wears in Our May Issue

In our latest issue, Health contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson shares healthy living inspiration and a total-body sculpting workout—and seriously makes us want to pick up new fitness gear.
In our latest issue, Health contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson shares healthy living inspiration and a total-body sculpting workoutâand seriously makes us want to pick up new fitness gear. Here's where you can find the cool pieces the celeb trainer is rocking.
And don't forget to grab a copy of the May issue, on newsstands now!
On the cover
Tracy's wearing: Lululemon bonded sports bra (lululemon.com for similar styles). Koral Activewear capriÂ ($110, shopbop.com). Necklace, her own.
RELATED: 4 Moves for a Bikini-Ready Body
Table of contents
Photo: Nathaniel Welch
Tracy's wearing: Alo Yoga sports braÂ ($52, zappos.com). Without Walls mesh leggings ($64, urbanoutfitters.com).
RELATED: 6 Ways to Sculpt Like a Celeb
Feature story: Strong Is the New Sexy
Photos: Nathaniel Welch
Tracy's wearing: Elisabetta Rogiani sports bra ($71, rogiani.com). Solow capris (solowstyle.com for similar styles). Nike Air Max sneakers ($110, zappos.com).
RELATED: 4 Exercises to Beat a Fitness Plateau
Workout: The Summer Body Tone-Up
Photos: Nathaniel Welch
Tracy's wearing: Elisabetta Rogiani sports bra ($71, rogiani.com). Onzie Graphic Legging ($76, carbon38.com). Nike Flyknit sneakers ($225, finishline.com).
RELATED: 10 Minutes to a Sculpted Stomach