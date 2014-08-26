What You Should Know About Kanye West’s New Diet

Kim Kardashian recently ranted on Twitter about struggling to lose the last of her baby weight. Amid a series of tweets she wrote: "Starting diet TODAY! No carbs. Crazy workouts." And now, it seems her husband Kanye West also wants to work on a healthier lifestyle.

According to The Mirror, the rapper is working with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternakâwhose clients include Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Megan Foxâon a strict diet and fitness routine that requires existing on three smoothies and two snacks for the first five days. This plan might sound nuts, but it's not. I should know: I've tried it.

Dieting isn't really my thing. As Healthâs Fitness Editor, Iâd much rather sweat off calories in a CrossFit or spin class, or just hit the open road for a run. But a few months ago, I decided to give Pasternak's plan, outlined in his book The Body Reset Diet, a whirl. Here's what it's all about.

According to Pasternak, we spend too much time toiling away at the gym, but we donât move enough throughout the day. And we eat way more than we actually burn. His 15-day reboot plan is meant to get your body back on track by âresettingâ your metabolism, boosting your energy, improving your overall health, and helping you to kick extra pounds to the curb.

After the 5-day jump start of three smoothies and two crunchy snacks, you slowly introduce Pasternak-approved meals until you're eating two traditional meals, one smoothie, and two snacks each day. Plus, youâll be tasked with logging 10,000 steps per day and doing body-weight strength moves.

Frankly, I thought this plan sounded like a load a crap. That is, until the weight started dripping off my frame. (Yes, I shared both facts with Pasternak personally.) By day 8, I had already shed 7.5 pounds.Â My clothes were looser, my belly was flatter and my cravings for sweets were minimal if at allâand let me tell you, that is major, because I live for sugary snacks.

Even my friends noticed my shrinking shape and mentioned how my skin seemed to glow. Full disclosure: I added another snack during the first day or twoâbut only things on Pasternakâs listâand I didnât always meet my 10,000-step goal but I tried to get as close as possible. Other than that, I stuck to the plan to a T and thought it was pretty simple to follow.

What I loved most is that everything is backed by science. Pasternak cites studies all throughout the book to explain exactly why he uses the ingredients he does (almonds and yogurt can speed weight loss, avocados improve skin, berries may reduce belly bloat, etc.).

Maybe even more important: The food actually tastes good. I made smoothies like White Peach Ginger and Pear Spice, and meals including Roast Beef and Caramelized Onion Wraps and Tzatziki Chicken Flatbreads. Even better, they didnât take very long to make, so I wasnât a slave to my kitchen.

Itâs now been several months since I rebooted my body, and I can say that many of the lessons I learned have stuck with me: I still try to hit 10,000 steps a day, I still choose snacks (such as Wasa Crisps with hummus and cucumbers with smoked salmon) that have a combo of fiber and protein to keep me feeling full longer, and, believe it or not, I still whip up a smoothie for breakfast most days.

Rozalynn S. Frazier is the Fitness Editor at Health.