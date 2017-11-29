Vogue Ranked This Year's Victoria’s Secret Models by Best Bodies—and That’s Not Okay

The Internet is raging.
At a time when the Internet is filled with stories from women who have been sexually harassed, when instances of sexism and sexual assault are finally being taken to task, when the body positive movement is gaining major momentum, Vogue made the decision to publish an online article titled "The Best Victoria's Secret Bodies of All Time, From Gisele Bündchen to Bella Hadid."
Needless to say, the Internet had some thoughts.
The article features a gallery of images of different models over the years—comparing their looks and outfits while also noting that the annual fashion show has favored more muscular and athletic bodies since its inception in 1995. The post didn't criticize any specific model's body; it was the ranking itself that made many Twitter users quick to accuse Vogue of body-shaming.
Others found the post shockingly tone deaf, considering the intense spotlight on sexual assault and sexual harassment in the headlines right now.
Many social media users also pointed out that focusing only on looks sets women up to develop eating disorders and an unhealthy relationship with their body.
We get how ranking the "best" bodies is rubbing so many people the wrong way. First, no body is better than another; all bodies are beautiful. It seems regressive and wrong to take a group of women and rate their physical appearance—especially for a fashion magazine. Our bodies help us do amazing things, and that's what we should be celebrating.