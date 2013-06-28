Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Joy, Laughter, and Healthy Living

In this video, our July/August issue cover girl and star of VEEP, shares her healthy living tips, what makes her the happiest in life, and you'll find some funny outtakes!

June 28, 2013


When a joke is funny—or funny enough—we tend to laugh, or at least give a courtesy smile.

For funny girl Julia Louis-Dreyfus, there is no grey area when it comes to making her chuckle. It comes down to just two things:

“What makes me laugh the hardest, either a very clever, sophisticated, intellectual joke,” She said. “Or a big, loud fart. There is nothing in between.”

"[Health] is focusing on healthy lifestyle, a healthy mental health outlook–-the whole deal," she says.

