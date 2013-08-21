Behind the Scenes: Ali Larter on Happiness, Entertaining, and Healthy Living



Photo: Ruven Afanador

Our September issue cover model, the gorgeous and talented actress Ali Larter (check out her new series, Legends, airing in 2014), is a star, but in her private life, she's a self-proclaimed "bad-girl Martha Stewart" who loves to throw lively dinner parties for her friends.

"Everyone [is] there until the wee hours, dancing and having fun," she says. It's this passion for entertaining that inspired her to write her new cookbook, Kitchen Revelry.

In this video, she shares her top tips for easy entertaining, advice on healthy living, and the things that make her happiest.

Health "really embodies a great way to live life. It's about nutrition, wearing fun clothes that make you feel good, and approachable ways to deal with stress. I think it's a really beautiful magazine and I'm honored to be a part of it," she says.

