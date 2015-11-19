Try This One Power Move to Get Legs Like a Bond Girl

All Bond babes have three things in common: beauty, brains and to-die-for bodies. And as Eve Moneypenny in Spectre, premiering this month, Naomie Harris fits the profile—especially considering her killer legs. Want ’em?

Do walking side squats with a resistance band. “If you master it, your leg strength, coordination, speed, and balance will skyrocket,” says celebrity fitness expert Cornel Chin, who has trained the actress. “Your legs will look more toned and shapely, too.”

How to do it: Wrap a medium resistance band around ankles or just above knees. Stand with feet hip-width apart (band taut), abs and glutes engaged, and hands on hips. Squat, then take a giant step to the left without letting knees cave in. Step right leg in toward left, maintaining enough space so band remains taut. Perform 10 reps; avoid rocking body and pelvis as you walk. Reverse the motion, stepping out to the right 10 times. Do 2 sets 3 times a week to score greater gams in 6 weeks.

Photo: Getty Images

