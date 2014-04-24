Try This Delish Salmon Brunch Recipe (Beyoncé and Jay Z are Fans!)

After letting loose at Coachella last week, Beyoncé and husband Jay Z stayed put on the west coast and enjoyed Easter

brunch in high style at a hip Hollywood hangout: the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Two very special ladies joined them — two-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

Though the hotel is known for its year-round Sunday brunch, executive chef Kaleo Adams created a special Easter version for celebrating diners.

Entrees included dungeness crab omelet with sun-dried tomato and avocado; wild flower honey-glazed pork loin in apple-ginger sauce and — for anyone craving breakfast food — brioche French toast with whipped mascarpone and rhubarb marmalade.

The menu listed two of our favorite words: dessert buffet. We hope that since her world tour (and 22-day strict vegan diet) is over now, Beyoncé indulged in some of the treats like chocolate eclairs, lemon meringue tart and carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

Chef Adams shares one of his Easter brunch recipes — we asked for an easy one! — so we could get a taste of the star’s Easter meal in our own home.

Courtesy of PEOPLE Great Ideas

Faroe Island Salmon with Ricotta Dumplings

Serves 1

2 cups ricotta, drained of liquid

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp. flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 tsp. dill, chopped

1 tsp. chives, finely sliced

4 cups plus ¼ cup chicken stock, divided

½ cup fava beans

½ cup English peas

½ cup sea beans

1 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

salt and pepper

1 salmon filet

1 tbsp. butter

1 spring onions, chopped

½ lemon, juiced

1. In a food processor, combine the drained ricotta, flour, egg and egg yolk until cream and smooth. Add the chopped parsley, dill and chives, and mix until incorporated.

2. Spoon the ricotta mixture into a resealable plastic bag. Cut off the tip of the bag leaving a 1/2-inch-wide hole.

3. In a medium pot, boil the chicken stock. Working in batches, pipe the mixture directly into boiling stock, using a paring knife to cut off 1-inch segments of dough (like gnocchi). Cook about 1 minute, or until the dumplings float to the top. Once cooked, transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet using a slotted spoon; set aside.

4. In a pot of boiling water, blanch the fava beans, English peas and sea beans for 1 minute, drain and place immediately in ice water to stop the cooking. Set aside.

5. Preheat oven to 350F. In a oven-safe sauté pan, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil. Once hot, season the salmon with salt and pepper, and place the filet skin side down in the pan and let sear for 1 minute. Place the entire pan in the heated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked.

6. Heat the butter and chopped spring onions in a sauté pan. Once translucent, add blanched English peas, fava beans and ¼ cup chicken stock; simmer until reduce by half. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and chopped sea beans. Add the ricotta dumplings, and stir until combined.

7. Spoon the ricotta mixture onto a plate, and place the salmon filet on top. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE Great Ideas.