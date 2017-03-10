Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Crush Her Tracy Anderson Workout

Can we please just be you, Tracee Ellis Ross? Health’s April cover star and the hysterical Black-ish actress kills the game in every way, and her most recent Instagram video is just further proof of it.

"No joke over here @TracyAndersonMethod" reads the clip's caption, along with the hashtags #SweatyAF and #RedLipFit (more on that later). The video, which has racked up more than 87,000 likes since it was posted yesterday, features Tracee completing moves like kickbacks from a tabletop position and knee-to-shoulder twists in plank.

And while the 2016 Golden Globe winner's form is on point, we can’t help but notice her swag is equally admirable. Tracee rocks a sexy Lululemon Free To Be sports bra with twinkling—seriously, they sparkle—Phat Buddha Jane Glitter Leggings to match. Talk about star power.

The 44-year-old (*applause*) also stays “#RedLipFit” as she wears her signature bold red lip while working it out in Tracy Anderson’s class. In case you missed it, Tracee said in Health’s April issue that she often wears red lipstick while she exercises: “And I’ve caught some of the trainers doing it now!" she added. "When you look in the mirror, you want a little pop.”

Tracee’s favorite product to swipe on her lips for a sweat session? MAC’s super matte Ruby Woo. BRB, buying right now.

Sneak a peek at Tracee’s motivating Instagram workout above, then get it on the action with this core routine from Tracy Anderson that you can do at home.

Thanks for the infinite fitspo, Tracee and Tracy.