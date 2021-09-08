Tracee Ellis Ross Stopped Her Workout to Dance In a Sports Bra and Mask

Tracee Ellis Ross has made it more than clear that she loves her dance-based workouts (her Instagram account is practically a fan site for the Tracy Anderson Method). And she just busted out some serious moves—in a mask, no less—while getting down to her mom's latest single.

Ross, 48, took a moment to let loose while listening to mom Diana Ross' new song, "If The World Just Danced." "Taking a lil dance break from my workout with my mama @dianaross' new song 'If The World Just Danced'!" she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the Black-ish star is wearing a black sports bra with matching leggings and a mask. She jumps up and down, twirls around, and shows off some dance moves while celebrating her mom's music. Finally, she stops, takes a breath, and gets back into her workout.

People cheered her on in the comments. "Get it get it 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," one person wrote. "Work it," another wrote simply.

Ross has been a fan of the Tracy Anderson Method for years and even did remote workouts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared an Instagram video in March of herself doing weighted leg lifts at home while using a chair for support. "Getting a good sweat in," she captioned the video.

Ross followed that up with yet another Tracy Anderson Method video in September of herself doing a slew of intense-looking moves, including weighted leg lifts while planking. She made it clear in the video, though, that it wasn't the easiest thing to do.

Ross shared on Instagram in early June that she was finally back to working out in the studio again. "So good to be back at @tracyandersonmethod!" she wrote in the caption.

Ross has been doing these workouts for nearly a decade. She told Health in 2017 that the exercises feel "really good" to her. "I love the studio atmosphere, I love how beautiful and sexy and long and strong I look when I work out, and I love the loud music," she said. "I find that, as adults, we stay so regimented in our movement, even if we get on a treadmill. The music changes all the patterns, and my body gets to move freely, so you feel amazing—which is ultimately the point of the workouts, too."

Ross said that she also loves working out with a group of other women. "One of the things that's most encouraging is you see a roomful of women working their asses off and looking beautiful," she said. "You see women in their 40s wearing jog bras and their stomachs out proudly, walking in a stance that says, 'I love my body,' and that's exciting to me."

Ross said she tries to work out three to four days a week. "I feel the best when I work out," she said. "I feel very strong. I didn't wake up like this. At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this!" She continued, "This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like."