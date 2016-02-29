This Is How Celebs Got Ready for the Oscars

Beauty's biggest night of the year went down on Sunday, February 28, and celebs brought their A game (and then some) to the red carpet. Seriously, so much makeup goodness, we can't.

Getting Oscars-ready is an all-day adventure, and sitting in hair + makeup for hours could get a little intense if it weren't for the dawn of social media. Thanks to Instagram, celebs shared behind-the-scenes beauty moments and we've rounded up our favorite looks for you to lust over.

Getting ready for the Oscars thanks to my amazing team @marchesafashion @missnewbark @tombachik @lorraineschwartz @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 28, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

Got my skin red carpet ready with skin guru @nursejamiela...love! If you're in LA, she's a must! If you're not, she has great beauty products. See u live on E! in a few hours for Oscar Sunday! A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on Feb 28, 2016 at 10:40am PST

Highly concentrated breakfast eater. 📸 by @alexandergreenwald A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 28, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Diamonds are a girls best friend.. #Oscars A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

🍔 + 🌷 + 💅🏼 = Oscars #Prep A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:11pm PST

Getting #oscarready! This is my #rougeenvy color from @lorealmakeup, and a little touch of sparkle from @bulgariofficial #Naomi4LOreal #Oscars @cervandohair @hungvanngo A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:07pm PST

"@ladygaga gets performance ready (steaming her vocal cords) while we make sure she's red carpet ready." #Oscars #LadyGaga #makeup #glam A photo posted by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Feb 28, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

Countdown... 🙂🙂🙂 #Oscars #Prep #BeautySquad @mollyrstern @lonavigi A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Team McAdams ready to rep our hometown at the McAcademy Awards! We are #STTHOMASPROUD #Canada #spotlight #rachelmcadams A photo posted by Kayleen McAdams (@kayleenmcadams) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:56pm PST

I feel like such a diva with this hair I love it!!! 💜 #EltonJohnAidsFoundation #Oscars A photo posted by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Feb 28, 2016 at 5:15pm PST

Sneak peek mani pic. #kerry4opi A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

She's a babe that cate blanchett ❤️ @skii @armani #oscars2016 #skii #armanibeauty #cateblanchett A photo posted by Jeanine Lobell (@jeaninelobell) on Feb 28, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

#BTS @hairbyadir and I doing our finishing touches for #rooneymara before @academy_awards_ #academyawards2016 #carolthemovie A photo posted by Kate Lee (@kateleemakeup) on Feb 28, 2016 at 4:20pm PST

Her very first #oscars, how exciting is that?! I absolutely LOVE this girl, love! @karayoshimotobua #oscars @daisyridley #daisyridley A photo posted by Robert Vetica (@robertvetica) on Feb 28, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

Putting finishing touches on this celestial beauty just before she left for the red carpet. What an amazing, surreal moment. 💫🌙🌟🌞☄ A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Feb 28, 2016 at 4:58pm PST

Adding the last finishing touches to #EmilyBlunt before she gets dressed. #oscars2016 @lauramercier @reviveskincareofficial @sttropeztan #artistrybyme #makeupbymercier A photo posted by jennstreicher (@jennstreicher) on Feb 28, 2016 at 6:19pm PST

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.