Thirsty Thursday: Mint Mojito



Yunhee Kim

Mint is a seriously underused herb. It's so easy to shred a few leaves to mix into coleslaw, top a melon and feta salad, or mash into hummus. But you can do so much more than cook with it!

You know that feeling of minty fresh breath right after brushing your teeth? Mimic that cool flavor with a Mojito! The secret is in the muddling.

Never muddled before? Not sure what that means exactly? No prob! You can use a mortar and pestle or a small bowl and long spoon. In this recipe (thanks Bethenny Frankel!) you muddle both lime and mint, but the basic idea is to crush the herb until it's broken apart and oh-so fragrant! Mmmm...

Thirsty? We thought so. Now get to it.

