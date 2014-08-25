The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist

In honor of her mini-concert at last night's MTV Video Music Awards, here's a playlist of 12 Beyoncé songs that are guaranteed to get you moving—plus a few Destiny's Child hits we couldn't resist.

August 25, 2014

Beyoncé stole the show during last night's MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying her reign as The Queen of Pop. The mega-star closed out the evening with a jaw-dropping, 16-minute medley of nearly every song from her most recent album, Beyoncé, and surged up the trending topics lists on both Twitter and Facebook.

Bey's husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy joined her onstage after her, ahem, flawless performance and Jay-Z presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award—the VMA’s equivalent to a lifetime achievement award. (That was on top of her three-Moonman haul from earlier in the night: Beyoncé won Best Collaboration for “Drunk in Love” with Jay-Z and Best Video With a Social Message and Best Cinematography for “Pretty Hurts.)

The singer was overcome with emotion as the crowd chanted her name, saying, “I am filled with so much gratitude.” Jay-Z took the moment to dub his wife the “greatest living entertainer.” And, after that performance, who's going to argue with him?

In honor of her rockin' mini-concert, here's a playlist of 12 Beyoncé songs that are guaranteed to get you moving, plus a few Destiny's Child hits we couldn't resist. (Follow this Beyoncé playlist on Spotify.)

[spotify id="spotify:user:health.com:playlist:7Gfl2SgAjqE9EFBytQhzOh" width="510" height="590" /]

 

