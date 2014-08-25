The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist

Beyoncé stole the show during last night's MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying her reign as The Queen of Pop. The mega-star closed out the evening with a jaw-dropping, 16-minute medley of nearly every song from her most recent album, Beyoncé, and surged up the trending topics lists on both Twitter and Facebook.

Bey's husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy joined her onstage after her, ahem, flawless performance and Jay-Z presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award—the VMA’s equivalent to a lifetime achievement award. (That was on top of her three-Moonman haul from earlier in the night: Beyoncé won Best Collaboration for “Drunk in Love” with Jay-Z and Best Video With a Social Message and Best Cinematography for “Pretty Hurts.)

The singer was overcome with emotion as the crowd chanted her name, saying, “I am filled with so much gratitude.” Jay-Z took the moment to dub his wife the “greatest living entertainer.” And, after that performance, who's going to argue with him?

In honor of her rockin' mini-concert, here's a playlist of 12 Beyoncé songs that are guaranteed to get you moving, plus a few Destiny's Child hits we couldn't resist. (Follow this Beyoncé playlist on Spotify.)

[spotify id="spotify:user:health.com:playlist:7Gfl2SgAjqE9EFBytQhzOh" width="510" height="590" /]

