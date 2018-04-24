The Rock Just Took a Break From 'Daddy Duty' to Hit the Gym–and Shared the Most Relatable Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially on daddy duty.

Hours after announcing the birth of his third daughter, Tiana Gia, the 45-year-old actor and former pro wrestler hit the gym. In an Instagram video, he talked about what it was like welcoming his newborn–and why he was ready to pump some iron. Captioning it “post midnight workout,” Johnson is not taking a rest day anytime soon.

“Very late night workout here in the West Coast Iron Paradise, and I gotta get it in where I can fit it in these days,” he said in the video. “I’ve been on daddy duty all weekend, no sleep. I feel like I look like seven pounds of horse shit in a two pound bag, but that’s okay because I just had my third daughter, baby Tiana Gia Johnson.”

He went on to thank his fans, friends and family for their support since the announcement.

“I want to say thank you guys so much,” he said. “Fans all around the world, all the love that you’ve sent my way, me and my family. My best friends around the world, my family and friends. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much.”

On Monday, Johnson melted hearts worldwide when he shared a photo with Tiana.

"Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” he wrote in the tearjerking post.

Tiana is Johnson’s second child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Later on in the post, he talked about how grateful he is for the women in his life.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.