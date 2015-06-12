The Hilarious Way Sofia Vergara Stays Motivated to Work Out

Finally—something Sofia Vergara and I share (besides a deep and abiding love for Joe Manganiello): We both hate working out.

Like, really, really hate it.

"I do Pilates. I'm in a bad mood two hours before and while I'm doing it and then I'm done, because I know I have to come back and do it again," the 42-year-old star of TV’s Modern Family recently told Redbook. "I'm always asking Joe, 'Why do people always say they feel great working out?' I just want to go home and lie down."

She’s not kidding. The Colombian-born bombshell's personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, joked to Entertainment Tonight that "her favorite thing to do in the gym is leave." "I think it's a sort of necessary evil," he told the show. "I don't think it's her favorite thing, and I know that because of the swear words that she uses bilingually."

But Vergara has figured out a way to make the training a little more tolerable: On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress revealed her secret:

Who wouldnt get motivated with that guy in the back staring at u like that hahahhha!!!! #Idontwanttoworkout 😭 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 25, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

That’s right. She gets herself motivated by working out in front of her ridiculously-ripped fiancé. Well, actually a life-size cardboard cut-out of the Magic Mike XXL star—shirtless, oiled-up, and positioned directly across from the workout machine Vergara uses. The caption: "Who wouldn’t get motivated with that guy in the back staring at u like that” followed by the hashtag “#Idontwanttoworkout.”

We’re not sure if she’s using the eye candy for friendly encouragement, inspiration, or pure, unadulterated fear. But whatever the psychology behind the faux Joe sweatfests, it seems to be working.

