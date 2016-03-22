The Company That Makes The Kardashians’ Favorite Waist Trainers is Being Sued

A class action lawsuit demands an end to claims that these products burn fat.

Lindsey Murray
March 22, 2016

Waist Gang Society, the company behind the Kardashians' beloved waist trainers, has been hit with a lawsuit for not actually creating the hourglass shape it promises.

Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim have all raved about the modern-day corsets in Instagram selfies.

#ad I'm really obsessed with waist training! Thank you @premadonna87 for my new waist shapers! #whatsawaist

While the famous sisters are "obsessed" with the devices, customer Sara Hawes is not so satisfied. She filed the $5 million class action suit against the Florida-based company for deceptive marketing tactics.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, the Waist Gang Society claims its products "actually burn fat and control the user's weight. This is completely false and misleading. The Products have absolutely no effect on fat loss of the user."

The lawsuit demands an end to the company's weight loss claims, The Daily Mail reported.

In a prior interview with Health about waist trainingCaroline Apovian, M.D., a professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and a spokesperson for the Obesity Society, pointed out that there's no evidence wearing a corset triggers fat loss and reshapes the body. "In my opinion, that is complete nonsense," she said.

Waist Gang Society has yet to issue a public statement in response to the suit.

When it comes to whittling your middle, the healthiest approach remains the old-fashioned way: Proper nutrition plus moderate- to high-intensity exercise, and hard work in the form of ab-sculpting core exercises. You can't go wrong with these six belly-flattening moves from celebrity trainer Jennifer Cohen.

