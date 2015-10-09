The Best Way to Enter Your 40s, According To Kate Winslet

Thank you Kate Winslet for proving you can enter your 40s with excitement, rather than dread.
The actress, who turned 40 on Monday, decided to charge full-speed ahead toward this new decade of life rather than lament leading up to her milestone birthday.
“I feel like the past two years have been different for me, deliberately so," she explained in a recent interview with The Edit. "I really wanted to mix it up a bit, and feel that I was going full pelt towards 40 having done as much as I could: pushed myself, challenged myself, exhausted myself, had as much fun as possible. The last two years of my life have put a different sort of rocket fuel up my backside.”
Not only has Winslet been a champion for aging happily (and realistically), but in the past few months she’s also been a role model for body positivity. In the April issue of InStyle, she said, “When you go through the sort of scrutiny that I have, you have to choose a means of dealing with that level of judgment. My way has always been to take a good look at how my career is going. The way I see it, I have an incredibly fulfilling, rewarding career that has nothing to do with the size of my arse.” Truth.
So whether you want to run a half marathon before your 40th (or beyond that even), start a new hobby or take your career in a new direction—Kate Winslet is proof that it’s worth going for it—age or the size of your "arse" be damned.
