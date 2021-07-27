The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares that she's grateful "something worse didn't happen to me."

Teddi Mellencamp Says She 'Busted Open My Cheek and Lip' After Fainting During a Vertigo Attack

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend after fainting and hitting her face in the middle of the night. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an intense photo on Instagram this week of her bruised cheek and lip, along with an explanation of what happened.

"Anyone got any hot tips on how to get rid of Vertigo?" Mellencamp, 40, wrote in the caption. "At 4am, Slate yelled out for me to please come to her room and as any Mom would I jumped up at mock speed and sprinted in there."

"By time I got to her room, my eyes went black and I fainted and busted open my cheek and lip," she said. Mellencamp pointed out that "all was good" with her daughter and that she's grateful that "something worse didn't happen to me."

Mellencamp's comments were flooded with well wishes, along with treatment suggestions ranging from seeing a chiropractor to taking the motion sickness medication Dramamine.

Vertigo is a feeling that either you or your environment is spinning, according to a previous Health article. People with vertigo may feel lightheaded, woozy, or dizzy, and they can lose their balance.

Many things that can cause vertigo, the US National Library of Medicine says, including:

A sudden drop in blood pressure

Being dehydrated

Getting up too quickly from sitting or laying down

Certain medications

Problems with your inner ear

Motion sickness

Mellencamp seems to be doing better now. She shared a video on her Instagram Story on Monday that showed her riding a stationary bike, writing, "taking it easy and listening to my body" over top. Mellencamp later lip-synched along to LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It" while giving fans a closeup of her still-injured lip.

She also shared video of herself using an ice roller on her bruised face. "Thought I was obsessed with this before," she said. "Now I can't even express the relief it's given me since the fall." Mellencamp added that she's seeing a doctor on Wednesday.