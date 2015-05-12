Read Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Note to a Fan Whose Mom Passed Away

Taylor Swift is no stranger to a good deed: she once helped a fan pay her student loans, and before that there was her “Swiftmas” holiday gift-giving spree for fans in December. In her latest touching act, Swift replied to a young superfan named Kaileen on Tumblr, whose mom had recently passed away and was having a hard time dealing with her absence on Mother’s Day.

Swift started her reply to Kaileen, “I love you so much and can’t imagine what you must be feeling today. You’ve lived through my worst fear.”

About a month ago, Swift shared that her own mother Andrea Finlay was diagnosed with cancer, telling her fans, “I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.” Swift was the one who initially encouraged her mom to get a check-up, and urged her fans to remind their parents as well.

Try not to cry reading the entire exchange.

http://taylorswift.tumblr.com/post/118619791720/vinylsswift-areweintheclearyets-dear-taylor

