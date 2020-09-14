Taraji P. Henson's Stunning Birthday Bikini Photo Has Gone Viral—and Did We Mention She Just Turned 50?

Actress Taraji P. Henson has turned 50, and she celebrated in a truly A-list way—on a catamaran with the likes of Mary J. Blige and Angie Martinez. And as for Henson’s outfit of choice, what else but a tiny two-piece white thong bikini?

In the photos shared on Instagram, the results of Henson’s hardcore fitness regimen are obvious. This is 50—if 50 is strong, fit, and oozing body confidence from every pore. A goal for everybody, of every age, right?

Henson, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 2009’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and plays Cookie Lyons in Empire, has been working with her long-term trainer Mike T over the last several weeks to ensure she gets back into peak condition.

“I GOT FAT 😩😩😩 . So I gotta fix it!” Henson wrote on Instagram on July 29. She went into more detail in a video, revealing that she “gained a little weight during the quarantine.”

“I feel like in order for me to get it together before my birthday September 11, I had to come clean because I feel like you guys will hold me accountable,” she continued. “So I had to call on my trainer Mike T and he’s gonna get me together.”

Henson even turned her garage into a gym with all the equipment she needed for Mike T’s “Forcefitness 30 Day Challenge.”

“All we’ve got is time, and if anything I can use this time to be my best self,” Henson said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

“Taraji is very disciplined in the gym,” Mike T told InStyle in 2015. “She’s the type of person that if you tell her she can’t do something, she’s definitely going to want to do it even harder.” The celebrity fitness trainer also described Henson’s focus as “second to none” and called her “a dream client.”

Since Henson’s pledge to shed her quarantine weight gain, she and Mike T have been posting their training sessions on Instagram. Henson has been hitting the battle ropes, the cable machine, and the leg curler. She’s been lifting weights, doing bodyweight exercises, and smashing some intense cardio. Basically, she’s been doing everything.

Henson’s birthday bikini pics show that her hard work has paid off—and more than 1 million of her Instagram followers agree.