Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, known for her breakout role on the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, relies on this mantra to change her perspective from negative to positive: "My mantra is realizing that life is happening for me instead of to me," Mowry-Housley tells Health. The 43-year-old explains that her mantra helps her ID life lessons, rather than view hardships as challenges to drag her down.

Says Mowry-Housley: "I find that this helps me out when difficult situations arise, instead of living in that place of 'Why is this happening to me? What did I do to deserve this?'" Thanks to her mantra, she stops and asks herself what the situation is teaching her. "I actually learn more, and it gets me out of that lower vibration," she adds.

"It's definitely something I say to myself when I go onstage," she continues, which allowed her to relinquish some control when she was a co-host on The Real, a daytime talk show. "It helped me a lot when I was on The Real actually, because there are times when we want to control everything: If this happens, I'll respond this way; If I say this, I won't have anxiety. But I've learned to kind of like, let go. Because certain situations in your life, events, they actually are teaching you."

By letting go, Mowry-Housley has learned to be more accepting of every curveball that comes her way. "Move through it, instead of fighting it," she advises. "Try to keep your eyes open, [and] realize there is light at the end of that tunnel. Allow it to change you. Learn from it."

Most importantly, make sure you share what you've learned with others, so the people around you can grow as well. Says Mowry-Housley: "Use whatever you've learned, that testimony, to pay it forward. Don't just keep all that knowledge and that strength to yourself."