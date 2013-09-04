Star Athletes With Asthma

Vanderkaay won a gold medal in the freestyle relay and an individual bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics. He has been swimming competitively since age 7—despite having his first asthma symptoms (chest tightness, trouble catching his breath, wheezing) at age 10.Now he monitors his asthma daily, but he doesn't let it hold him back.

“I remember being a little bit worried, early on, that I wouldn’t be able to keep swimming,” Vanderkaay told Health.com. “But once I found the right long-term action plan, I was able to get where I am today. My doctor, parents, and I worked as a team so that I could continue training.”