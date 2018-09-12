The 4 Beauty Products Sofia Vergara Swears By

As the face of our beauty issue (on newsstands this Friday, September 14) we asked actress Sofia Vergara to tell us a little bit about her daily routine. "I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things—I mean, I’m crazy about products—but I’ve had to simplify as I’ve gotten older," she tells us. "I have rosacea—it’s redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Talks ‘Modern Family,’ Skincare Tips, and the Secret to Her Steamy Marriage

She also makes sure to incorporate proven anti-aging ingredients into her skincare regimen. "I do the retinol thing that everybody does, but I have to do it in moderation," she adds. "And I do vitamin C, also in moderation. But I still try [lots of different products] on my neck and my chest."

Vergara also focuses on beauty from the inside out. "Staying hydrated is the most important part of any beauty routine, and sparkling is a great way to mix things up," she says. "I add, like, a spoon of powdered collagen to chamomile tea at night—I don’t know what that does [laughs] but I do it!" (Turns out, it just might improve hair and skin. If you're looking to incorporate collagen powder too, we like Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Protein Mix in their super-yummy vanilla coconut flavor.)

Below, four more beauty must-haves the Modern Family actress swears by.