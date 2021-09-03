US Open Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Shares the 'Vibe Check' She Does Before Each Match

Whenever Sloane Stephens is feeling off-centered before a match, she relies on simple words and hype music to get her back on track. "I think, 'Okay, you can do this. Let's do this.' Get some music on, start singing, get the vibe back. That's kind of my mantra," she recently told Health when we caught up with her at the Mercedes Benz Manhattan to celebrate the EQS vehicle launch just days before the start of the US Open.