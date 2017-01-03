Simone Biles Is Not Having It With Body-Shaming Internet Trolls

It's hard to fathom, but even Simone Biles isn't immune to body shaming. While the four-time Olympic gold medalist was vacationing in Belize over the holidays, she posted a few photos on social media of herself in bathing suits—and some trolls responded with harsh criticism of her figure, using words like "nasty" and "ugly."

bad & boujee 🖤✨ A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

People reports that in response to this cute photo of Biles in a white bathing suit and black cut-off shorts, one user wrote, “You’re so ugly Simone Biles even I look better than you." (The comment has since been deleted.)

living in bathing suits >> 🖤✨ A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

But in true role-model fashion, Biles stood up for herself with the perfect response. She took to Twitter to clap back at the ridiculous hate: "You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body," she wrote. "I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin."

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin 🖤 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

In two quick sentences brimming with confidence, the 19-year-old champion said all that needed to be said.

Sadly, this isn't the first time a badass Olympian has dealt with body shamers. In November, Aly Raisman posted two side-by-side photos of herself (shot for Reebok's #PerfectNever campaign) on Instagram; and in the caption, addressed the middle school bullies who used to make fun of her for being "too strong" (as if there was such a thing).

"Thanks for forcing me to learn to love myself and my body," she wrote. "My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet."

Raisman ended her post with a message similar to the takeaway in Biles' recent tweet: Your opinion of your body is the only one that matters. "Don't ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't look," Raisman wrote. "There is no such thing as a perfect body type."

Can't get enough athlete-inspired body positivity? Watch the video below to hear how Raisman and other Olympians learned to feel comfortable in their skin.

