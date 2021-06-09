How Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health While Training for The Olympics

Luckily, Simone's training facility feels like home. A big part of that is because her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, actually own the gym. Located in Spring, Texas, the World Champions Centre's mission is to provide a safe, healthy, fun environment to develop each individual to reach their maximum potential. As a Black gymnast in a sport that was, for a long time, devoid of diversity, having parents who own a training center is meaningful. "Representation matters, and we want to inspire the next generation to pursue their passion," Simone says. "Kids can come in and we will be training in the back, and they can see we are just like them. It helps them understand they can do it too."