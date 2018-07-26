Forget Face Masks—This Sheet Mask Is For Your Growing Baby Belly

PSA: Sheet masks aren’t just for your face. As Canadian actress and blogger Shenae Grimes-Beech just showed us, there are some made specifically for your baby bump. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to her Instagram Story to talk about how she celebrated National Bump Day.

“What better way to celebrate National Bump Day than with a bump mask…?” she said in one video.

Her belly mask is from Hatch Collection ($12; hatchcollection.com). Dubbed a “new way to do a mask,” this product is an all-natural hydrating sheet that promises to help minimize stretch marks thanks to ingredients like aloe vera and propolis. New moms can use it after giving birth, too, as the company says it can help inflamed scar tissue postpartum. For even more self-care, Hatch Collection also offers a luxurious Belly Oil ($58; hatchcollection.com).

Grimes-Beech appeared to love it, as she posted another photo of herself lying down with her dog. “Lazy afternoon with my girls,” she wrote, referring to her pup and soon-to-be newborn daughter.

Interested in other celebrity-approved bump products? Khloe Kardashian relied on Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter ($13; amazon.com) during her pregnancy. Made with a nourishing combination of shea butter and vitamin E, the belly butter moisturizes and works to prevent stretch marks.

More important than smooth skin, though, is feeling confident in your body. We are constantly inspired by women who shared more vulnerable pictures of their postpartum bellies. So, while these products may contribute to your ideal R&R session, no one should feel pressured to worry about the marks left behind by childbirth.