Shape Up With the Stars: Enter Our DWTS Sweepstakes!

For the first time ever, Heath is partnering with ABC’s Dancing with the Stars to motivate America to shape up during Season 16, premiering tonight at 8|7c.

March 18, 2013


To inspire fans to break a sweat along with the show’s contestants, Health’s Dance Yourself Slim, is a customized nutrition and fitness plan that will be unveiled in our May issue.

DWTS pro, Cheryl Burke is creating a dance workout inspired by a routine from the show that makes getting fit even more fun.

In the meantime, enter the Health Dance Yourself Slim Sweepstakes for a chance to win and trip to Los Angeles and tickets to the Dancing With the Stars season finale on May 21!

