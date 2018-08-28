Serena Williams Just Shared the Most Relatable Motherhood Moment on Instagram: ‘Kids Humble Us’

Serena Williams is slaying the court at the U.S. Open right now. But as she’s reminded us many times over the past few months, her career as a powerhouse athlete doesn’t stop her from also being a superstar mom to her almost 1-year-old daughter, Olympia.

And like all new mothers, Williams’ life postpartum has been filled with ups and downs and many surprises, some of which she shared in a recent Instagram post.

“The other day on a flight home Olympia had so much energy and insisted on running up and down the aisle. When I finally got her to calm down and sit still, she threw up all over me and in the aisle,” Williams wrote with a photo of her striking a pose behind Olympia in a stroller.

Anyone who’s raised a little one knows how unpredictable children can be. Just when you think you have them under control, they throw you a curveball (or in this case, vomit). But sometimes when you’re trying to corral the kiddos, it can feel like the world is against you, which is why mamas have to stick together.

“#ThisMama wants to remind all mothers the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs and tears,” Williams wrote.

Even one of the world’s greatest athletes isn’t immune to the struggles of motherhood. Next time you feel like you’re alone in this journey, just remember, Williams is right there with you, and she wants you to share your humbling mom moments using that hashtag.