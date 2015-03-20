Selma Blair on Why Women Shouldn't Be Ashamed to Say 'My Kid is My Life'

Motherhood is perhaps one of the most (if not the most) life-changing things that can happen to a woman. It's amazing and at times overwhelming—at least that's how actress Selma Blair explained it in a new interview with parenting and style blog The Glow.

"At my baby shower, a friend of mine said to me, ‘Oh, no, motherhood is horrible. Prepare.’ Initially, I was really hurt by that and thought I don’t want someone in my life who says that kind of negative stuff. I was kind of shocked," said Blair, who stars in the indie drama Sex, Death and Bowling out in September. "And then, after I gave birth, I just kept going back to her words, and they were actually such a comfort. What she really meant was 'Give yourself permission to feel horrible. It’s OK to say, "This isn’t bliss yet."'”

Blair, whose son Arthur Saint was born in 2011, also revealed how those feelings of shock and angst eventually gave way to awe over the most important relationship of her life.

"It blows my mind to think about how intense the bond is that women have with their children, especially in the first few years of life. And it just blows my mind that everyone who has children feels this way, too," the 41-year-old said. “If the world is capable of this much love, and patience, and understanding, I just can't imagine what we're all capable of together."

Blair goes on to say that while she never thought she’d “be one of those people who cherish every second," because she was so used to always focusing on her next step, these days her little one has helped her learn to live in the moment.

“As a mom, there’s almost a shame in feeling too attached, like there’s something shameful in saying, ‘My kid is my life these days,’” she said. “There’s a time and a place, especially when they’re this young. Let yourself enjoy it. I wish people talked about the love more.”

"I don't think any other miracle could have grounded me in this way— I appreciate every second I'm in his company," she confessed.

