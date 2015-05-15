Sculpt Your Arms With This Move From Elizabeth Banks' Trainer

The actress' directorial debut premieres tonight: Pitch Perfect 2.

Priscilla Ward
May 15, 2015

Actress Elizabeth Banks' directorial debut premieres tonight: the much-anticipated Pitch Perfect 2Fans of the franchise, a surprise hit that dives in to the hilarious, hyper-competitive world of college a cappella, know that Banks produced the first movie, in addition to bringing to life Gail, one of the ridiculous competition commentators. So naturally, she was the ahem, perfect, fit for directing the sequel.

On the other side of the camera, the 41-year-old has acted in films like Our Idiot Brother, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, and The Hunger Games series.

She also, let's face it, has a seriously aca-mazing body. (For outsiders, that's Pitch Perfect-speak for an "amazing body".) Here is one of her go-to workout moves, straight from her trainer.

Score Elizabeth Banks' toned arms

Trainer: Joselynne Boschen

Go-to move: Side push-ups

“They really help tone her triceps and obliques,” Boschen says. Add 3 sets of 15 reps per side to your workout 3 times a week for results in a month.

How to do it: Lie on left side, hips and knees stacked, knees bent slightly. Place left hand on right rib cage and right pale on floor (A). Pressing into the right hand, lift upper body 6 inches off floor (B). Lower without letting shoulders touch floor. Hover for 1 second; repeat.

