Whether we like it or not, Instagram is a highlight reel, which is why it's such a breath of fresh air when people share their not-so-posed pics.

On Monday, Vanessa Hudgens posted a makeup-free selfie to her story that also showed her naturally curly hair. Then, Sarah Hyland shared an au naturel selfie of her own in response. Can we get a slow clap for these stunning ladies?

"When your friend posts a picture of their curly hair getting wild, so you want to too," Hyland wrote on her story of her natural hair. "But then you realize you look like a terrifying possessed children's doll."

OK, for the record, Hyland does not look like a "terrifying possessed children's doll" in that photo. Her skin is clear as can be and her curls have volume that most of us only dream of. (Seriously, us straight-maned gals go crazy for that kind of curl.)

Hyland actually opened up about her natural locks in a recent interview with Refinery 29. She said after undergoing surgeries to treat her endometriosis and kidney dysplasia, her hair started to fall out because of the medications she was taking. It has started to grow back, she said, but it's a slightly different texture than it was before. "My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be."

If you're thinking, Say what? Medication can make my hair fall out? It's true; certain meds can. Those that commonly cause this unwanted side effect are some blood thinners, blood-pressure drugs known as beta-blockers, methotrexate (used to treat rheumatic conditions and some skin conditions), lithium (for bipolar disorder), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) including ibuprofen, and possibly antidepressants.

Hyland also said that she's still adapting to her new curls and playing around with ways to style them. "I wear it curly because I don’t know how to do my hair," she said. "I try to blow it out, and it’s just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look."

Well, in our opinion, Hyland doesn't even need to style her locks. They're straight up stunning just as they are.

