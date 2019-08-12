Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to celebrate her "KUPA" today. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s her “kidney upper pussy area,” of course.

Hyland posted a photo of herself performing her new song, "Met At A Party," with musician Jordan McGraw at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards Sunday night. She shared that it was a big day for her, explaining that she experienced a wide range of emotions. “Yesterday I had my first nationally televised performance of a song I did with the amazing [Jordan McGraw]," she wrote. "I was terrified. I was excited. There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched!”

But then she thanked the most important person left to thank: herself. “And a final thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my "KUPA" (kidney upper pussy area) shine like the badass bitch she is," she wrote.

Just in case you're wondering (and I know you are), Hyland's "KUPA" stems from her two kidney transplants, which made her lower abdomen protrude a bit, according to an interview with SELF. “When they do a kidney transplant, they connect the new kidney to your old kidneys in front,” she said, explaining the bump. While she tries to make light of it (hence the acronym, "KUPA"), Hyland says it does spark some emotions once in a while. “Sometimes I have complete meltdowns in the middle of fittings,” she said. "Being like, 'KUPA will show. I really want to wear this dress and you can't hide it.'"

Thanking her "KUPA" for keeping it real is only the latest of Hyland’s body positive comments. Earlier this year, she spoke out about how her appearance changed after she was treated for multiple health problems.

RELATED: This Is What Sarah Hyland Is Doing to Recover After Her Health Scare

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Gets Real About What It’s Like to Lose Hair After Surgery

In an interview with Refinery29, she explained that her hair began falling out after she underwent multiple surgeries being treated for endometriosis and kidney dysplasia. (According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney dysplasia begins when a person is still in their mother’s womb and it prevents one or both kidneys from forming properly.)

Hyland told Refinery29 that her hair had grown back slightly different after the treatments she underwent caused some of it to fall out. "My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be," she said.

Overall though, Hyland is a body-positive warrior—and a total beacon of hope for anyone dealing with a chronic illness. So yeah, she should wear her new curly hair (and "KUPA") proudly.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland’s Latest Photo Gives a Close-Up Look at Her Surgery Scars