Sarah Hyland Just Showed Off Her Scar in This Bikini Photo From Her Recent Vacation

Sarah Hyland has always been up front about her health issues on social media—especially her surgical scar. On Sunday, the Modern Family actress posted a photo of herself in a bikini while on vacation in Mexico. Look closely, and you can see the scar on her abdomen.

“Hi. My name is Sarah & I’m EXTRA,” she captioned her post, adding the hashtag “#showyourscars.”

Hyland's scar comes from the kidney transplant she underwent in 2012, the result of a condition called kidney dysplasia. Since then, she’s been open with fans about the surgery and the mark it left behind, posting a different photo of herself in a bikini on the Fourth of July with the hashtag #scarsondisplay.

Her fun in the sun with boyfriend Wells Adams comes less than a month after another health scare landed Hyland in the hospital. What happened isn't exactly known, but she subsequently shared a series of Instagram Stories revealing that she had facial swelling. She didn't address why she had the swelling—but she did allude to the pain associated with it.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute,” she captioned a photo of herself, showing the swelling. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.”

This week, Hyland is back from her vacation—but we bet she’ll provide us with more posts concerning her health and wellness now that she’s stateside.