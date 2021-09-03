Salma Hayek, 55, Shares Birthday Swimsuit Photo: 'Looking Forward to New Adventures'

Salma Hayek just turned 55 on September 2, and she celebrated the big day by sharing a gorgeous new photo on the beach with fans.

"Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful," she wrote in the caption. The photo features Hayek standing on a tropical-looking beach in a bright blue one-piece bathing suit.

Salma-Hayek-Celebrates-55th-Birthday-in-Swimsuit-GettyImages-1304641356 Credit: Getty Images

People flooded the comments of her post with well-wishes. "You make 55 look great," one said. "Yes Goddess!!! Blessed Renewal And Solar Return! 🙏🏾💗," another said.

When it comes to health and wellness, Hayek has made it clear she isn't necessarily a fan of working out. "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that," she previously told People. "I don't have time to work out." Instead, she tries to focus on activating her muscles all day through good posture. "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long," she said. "So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

She's also shared some of her favorite foods before on social media—including something she calls her "special breakfast," which features yogurt, papaya, blueberries, mango, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, celery, red pepper, cucumber, and almond and coconut butter. "It doesn't sound like it tastes really good, but it's delicious," she said.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star has been open about being comfortable with the aging process—but she recently said on Facebook's "Red Table Talk" that certain things have surprised her. A big one: Her breasts got bigger when she started going through menopause.

"The boobs grow a lot," Hayek said. "For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow ... and then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women that it happened in every single step!"

According to Hayek, her breasts grew so much during this time that she was accused by some people of getting implants. "I don't blame them—my boobs were smaller [before]! So was the rest of my body ... But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes," she said. "And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this."

Hayek said she's experienced hot flashes, which she described as "not fun," and she noted that her doctor asked some freaky questions when she brought up her menopausal symptoms. "The questions were terrifying," she said. "They were asking me things like, 'Are your ears growing and there's hair growing out of them? Are you growing a mustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn't go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?' And then they ask you, 'Is your vagina dry?'"

But Hayek said that she's not stressed about getting older. "You can kick ass at any age," she said. "You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are." Amen to that, and happy birthday, Salma!