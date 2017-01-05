Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Blake Lively Helps Him Overcome His Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds' recent interview with Variety is proof that even the hottest of celebs (there, we said it) are subject to self-doubt: The 40-year-old actor opened up about the intense pressure he felt while filming Deadpool, and how his wife, Blake Lively, helped him manage his anxiety.

Deadpool was one of the biggest hits at the box office last year. It’s the first live-action comic-book film to be nominated for best picture at the Golden Globes (airing this Sunday); and Reynolds is up for the best actor award for his masterful portrayal of the anti-hero. But the star worried over his performance throughout the film's production.

"I never, ever slept," he told Variety. "Or I was sleeping at a perfect right angle—just sitting straight, constantly working at the same time." He was tweaking the script, perfecting Deadpool's lines. "I'd write 10 more jokes," Reynolds said.

It wasn't the first time he has struggled with anxiety. Reynolds said he remembers being a "twitchy kid" while growing up with his three older brothers: “Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself."

As the buzz about Deadpool grew, so did Reynolds' fear of disappointing fans: “By the time we were in [postproduction], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive.”

But luckily, Reynolds had Lively—his wife of four years and the mother of their two daughters—to keep him grounded: “Blake helped me through that,” he said. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

There's no question a dose of perspective and support can make all the difference when your mind is stuck on the worse case scenario.

If you struggle with anxiety too, check out these 19 natural remedies that may help, from supplements to calming teas and breathing techniques.