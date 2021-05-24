Aging is inevitable, the actress and talk-show host says, so celebrate it rather than hate it.

Ricki Lake's Mantra Is What Everyone Needs to Hear About Getting Older

Superstar talk show host and actress Ricki Lake has no problem with aging—and she's even made it the focus of her mantra. "I'm getting better with age." Lake, 52, tells Health, rocking gray strands. "I've always embraced the fact that I'm getting older."

The mother of two compares herself to a fine wine, gaining more experience and flavor as time goes on. "I truly believe I'm a better me now than I was a year ago," she says. While aging has historically been a hot-button topic for women, Lake takes a different view. "Self-appreciation and self-acceptance is so important as we get older, especially as women," she says. "If we don't cheerlead and support ourselves, who will?"

Lake has been vocal about her physical and mental health struggles in the past, including experiencing depression and androgenetic alopecia, a type of hair loss. Her mantra acknowledges that aging is inevitable, so she celebrates it. "Embrace it," she advises, "as opposed to hating on it."

