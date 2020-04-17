Retta Reveals the Reason Why She Never Lets Fear Stop Her From Trying

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty Images

It was easy to live in fear when I first got to Los Angeles. I had a fear of disappointing the director, or not getting producers what they needed. This fear keeps you from even trying. For example, if you don’t go to an audition, you won’t disappoint anyone. I avoided some things I was scared of and would watch other people do the work, then be mad I didn’t try. So you have to give yourself the talk and remind yourself that everybody [in that room] wants it to work. It may not, but everyone wants it to.

I am a planner—I love checking things off of a list. But when it comes to a five-year plan, I don’t have one of those. I know I want to be able to pay my bills and go on vacations when I want. When I first got to L.A., I wanted a sitcom. Now I want a production company.

I never thought, “I don’t know if I’m going to make it.” I knew it was going to happen. If you feel it and do the work, it’s going to happen for you. Along with that, you have to be content in the space you are in—even if you’re not where you want to be, you have to still go out with friends and have your glass of wine. You have to enjoy where you are.

