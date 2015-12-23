Renée Zellweger Opens Up About the Crazy Scrutiny of Her Appearance

Back in October 2014, Renée Zellweger, star of the beloved Bridget Jones movies, made her first appearance on a red carpet in years. And boy, did the Internet react.

But instead of fangirling over Zellweger's return, a firestorm erupted over her appearance because she didn't look the same as she did 10 years ago. At the time, she told People: "I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows. I am healthy. For a long time I wasn’t doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn’t allow for taking care of myself."

Now, in this week's issue of Entertainment Weekly, Zellweger is opening up about how it really felt to be the object of such scrutiny, and it's inspiring how unfazed she was by it all: “What good comes from knowing that something like that happened? Less fear. Sure," she told EW.

In fact, it seems she never paid much mind to the reaction at all. "All that I know about is what friends and associates would send in texts and emails. They were sending support, which means that I must have needed it, and I prefer it that way," she said. "So when people come up to me to ask ‘How did that feel?’ I don’t know, and I like it like that. I don’t know. I know it sounds pretty unlikely that a person might be able to make herself, I guess, keep clear of those words or of that experience, but I have and it takes effort. But I have succeeded.”

Good for her.