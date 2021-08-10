This lesson is reminiscent of one that Regina learned much earlier in her life. Though she had always been interested in acting, she had never planned on pursuing it as a career path. Regina was in her early 20s and in grad school to be a journalist when her father unexpectedly passed away. "It was his passing that really shifted how I looked at life—I realized how brief it can be and how suddenly it can change," she shares. "That's what led me to acting. The thing about feeling broken is that it forces you to be open—you feel like you don't have much, so you don't overthink everything."