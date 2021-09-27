"For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it!"

Rebel Wilson is putting out some positive vibes on Instagram—and it's her way of encouraging others to live their best life.

Sporting a red zip-up swimsuit, the 41-year-old actress throws up a peace sign as she's photographed standing on a piece of driftwood in the sea. Included with the pictures was a message for her followers:

"It's never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it," she captioned the September 27 post.

"Love you gorgeous inspirational woman," one person wrote. "You're such an inspiration! Beauty that shows inside and out!," a fan said. "Rebel, you are a legit inspiration. Thank you for putting yourself out there as always, and especially in this way. Keep going," another commented.

This is hardly the comedian's first time spreading positivity to her followers on Instagram. Earlier this month, she posted about how she's "weathered a lot of storms" in her life—malaria, bullying, fertility struggles, emotional eating, and shyness, to name a few. "But somehow I've managed to thrive, to find my inner 'siren,'" she wrote. "I encourage everyone out there to seek their inner 'siren' – it's not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it's about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX!"

Her most recent photo was just one of three she shared today. The other two also show her in the same location, wearing the same red suit and sunglasses.

Wilson has shared swimsuit photos in the past, like the one with her "buns out" in August. After all, she says she's been "super confident" following the "Year of Health" journey she took herself on in 2020, which included changing up her eating and exercise habits.

But don't expect her body positive posts with empowering messages to end just because summer is over. "Goodbye #HotGirlSummer Hello #AwesomeGirlAutumn," she wrote in a September 10 post.