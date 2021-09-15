Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Greatest Struggles in Emotional Instagram Post

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, 41, shared an inspiring message on Instagram Tuesday, encouraging her followers to live their best lives.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who's been posting regularly about her health and wellbeing journey on Instagram, shared a photo of herself posing in a mermaid costume. In the caption, she opened up about some of her most emotional struggles before explaining what she's learned from them.

In the post, Wilson reflected on turning 40 last March, writing: "I feel like turning 40, I've weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money) but somehow I've managed to thrive, to find my inner 'siren.'" She also referred to Rebel Island in her Instagram caption, apparently referring to a tropical birthday party she hosted earlier this year, per PEOPLE.

Wilson went on to tell her 10.1 million followers that she hopes they do the same, writing: "I encourage everyone out there to seek their inner 'siren' – it's not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it's about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself, finding your purpose and then feeling yourself to the MAX!"

Wilson then announced that she'll be spending some time focusing on herself in preparation for a new movie. "Love you guys and now I'm taking a bit of a break to focus on a very exciting film I've written going into production next year," she wrote.

Wilson's followers were quick to comment on her inspiring message. Another Pitch Perfect actress, Shelley Regner, commented on the post: "You have inspired us all to bring out our inner sirens! Love you so much." A fan added: "If you ever wrote an autobiography I'd buy it in a second! I can't wait to hear your life story if you ever would want to share!"