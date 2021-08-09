Rebel Wilson Shares Summer Vacation Photo Wearing Skimpy Black String Bikini

Rebel Wilson has been touring Italy in what looks like the most fun vacation ever. While she's been seeing plenty of famous sights, she's also taken some time out to relax. Case in point: A bikini photo she just dropped.

Rebel-Wilson-Shares-Bikini-Photo-Showing-Her-Butt-Crack-GettyImages-1231479428 Credit: Getty Images

In the selfie, the Pitch Perfect star is lounging on what appears to be a boat in the Mediterranean. She's wearing a black string bikini, and you can see a little butt crack situation happening. "Med-day ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

People were all over it in the caption. "Suns out, buns out 🥖🥖❤️❤️ Gorgeous," one wrote. "Crackin' ❤️," another said. Someone else chimed in with, "I see bum crack! ☺️🔥.

Wilson, 41, went on a self-declared "Year of Health" in 2020 where she focused on changing up her eating and exercise habits with the goal of losing 60 pounds. "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she told People. So, she changed to a high-protein diet, focusing on eating plenty of fish, salmon, and chicken breast.

Wilson did an Instagram Live in December 2020, sharing that her target weight was just the start for her. "Am I glad that I did it? Yeah… the goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight there because I needed some tangible thing."

Wilson shared that walking—along with healthy eating—was big for her. "I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health," she told Extra. "They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat." So she regularly went for hikes.

Wilson also worked with her trainer, Jono Castano, up to seven days a week. She shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at their workouts on Instagram, including one that showed Wilson flipping tires and doing stair sprints.

Wilson has been also open about another side of weight loss, telling The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin that she feels like people respond to her different now. "I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you," she said, per Us Weekly. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

Wilson also said that she's "always been quite confident," adding that now she's "super confident."

Regardless of her journey, Wilson has been consistent on preaching the importance of body positivity. "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'dammmm girrrrrl ...you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are,'" she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself in January.