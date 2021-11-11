Rachel Brosnahan Talks Mrs. Maisel, Mental Health and Setting Boundaries

That's such a lovely question it makes me kind of emotional. I'm not someone who is good at acknowledging that kind of question in my life. I'm somebody who has a difficult time celebrating myself but loves to celebrate other people. I'm probably most proud of becoming better at saying no and creating boundaries around my personal time. Being an actor, there's recognition that I'm so lucky to be here, and that every job could be the last. And I think sometimes that leads to this mentality that you have to say yes to everything as it comes up. But that's a fast recipe for burning out. So, I've become better at protecting my personal time and my physical and mental health. There was a period where I missed so many important life events. I missed a lot of weddings. I missed my own college graduation for my job. I was hustling, pounding the pavement. And I don't regret it, but as I move forward, it's important to protect those personal things. I'm proud that I continue to get better at that as I get older.