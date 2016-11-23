These Celebs Are Refreshingly Honest About Their Post-Baby Bodies

Who says there's any hurry to lose the baby weight? There tends to be tremendous pressure on new Hollywood moms to get back to their pre-baby size as soon as possible (and it seems like tabloids and blogs often start speculating about a star's weight loss immediately after she gives birth). But these celeb mamas have gotten real about their post-baby bodies and are trying not to obsess about the number on the scale.

Chrissy Teigen

"You just realize you have to give yourself time and understand that you push out a baby, and it took this long to put on the weight, and it’s not going to peel right off, and that’s OK.” —to E!

Eva Mendes

"I try to take care of myself as far as eating right and things like that, but especially so soon after a baby, I’m like, ‘It’s OK, I don’t need to fit into my jeans for a while, I’m all right.’ Maybe if I never fit into my original jeans, it’s fine. It’s all good." —to Extra

RELATED: 11 Women Share the Strange Things Pregnancy Did to Their Bodies

Blake Lively

"There shouldn’t be that negative ‘ugh’ after someone has a baby. Your body is so beautiful...It’s beautiful in a completely different and incredible way." —to Australian newspaper Herald Sun

Kim Kardashian

"I embrace my body and the changes I’ve gone through. If anything, those changes remind me of what I’m able to create with my body: two little angels that I love beyond words." —on her blog

Anne Hathaway

"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs." —on Instagram

RELATED: 10 Foods Pregnant Women Shouldn't Eat

Hilaria Baldwin

"I gave birth about 10 weeks ago, but I’m not trying to lose the baby weight. I’ve come to a point in my life where I’m not trying to be skinny, I’m just trying to be healthy, and I’ve found that if I don’t really stress about it, the weight kind of just comes off." —to Cosmpolitan

Kate Winslet

"I so didn’t want to be one of those ‘Oh, wow, she’s back in shape after 12 weeks’ women. When I read things like that, I just think, ‘Oh, for fuck’s sake, that’s actually impossible.’ ... I want to keep my health and my sanity and be well fed and happy. My body will never go back to what it was and I wouldn’t expect it to after three babies." —to Harper's Bazaar