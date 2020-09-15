People "roll their eyes when we talk about therapy," the singer wrote. "But I'll tell you what. It's worth it."

Pink Gets Candid About Going to Therapy With Carey Hart: “Marriage Is Awful, Wonderful, Comfort And Rage”

Pink wants to remind us that marriage is no walk in the park, even if you're rich and famous. "Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself," the "Walk Me Home" singer writes in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her and off-road truck racer husband, Carey Hart.

What helps keep them together? Couples therapy has been a huge help through it all, she shared in the post.

"Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals," she writes in an emotional Instagram caption. "It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family."

Psychology professionals agree, believing that therapy isn't just for couples who are struggling with their relationship. In fact, it's a great way for two partners to learn more about each other's communication styles and nip small issues in the bud. “The best time to seek out couples counseling may be when you’re feeling happy in your relationship,” Gail Saltz, MD, psychiatrist and the author of The Power of Different: The Link Between Disorder and Genius, previously told Health.

Pink is out and proud about doing couples therapy with Hart despite the haters who "roll their eyes when we talk about therapy," she writes. "But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it." Married since 2006, Pink and Hart's relationship has had some public ups and downs, including a brief separation back in 2008. The singer has previously said that couples therapy is the only reason that she and and Hart are "still together."

"I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo," the post signs off, tagging Hart. The couple shares a daughter, Willow Sage, 9, and a son, Jameson Moon, 3.