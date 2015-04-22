How People's Most Beautiful Woman, Sandra Bullock, Stays in Shape

Sandra Bullock may be 50, but her recent honor as People’s 2015 World’s Most Beautiful Woman shows that age is nothing but a number. I mean have you seen her lately? This Oscar winner’s looks clearly just get better with time.

Another age-defying element: that body. In fact, we're pretty sure the actress, who will voice the character of Scarlet Overkill in July's Minions, looks slimmer and even more sculpted now than she did in her 1994 breakout role as Annie Porter in Speed.

So how does the mother of 5-year-old adopted son Louis keep her frame looking so fabulous? Try this shape-slimmer, straight from Bullock’s trainer.

Sculpt Show-off shoulders like Sandra's

Trainer: Simone De La Rue

Go-to move: One-Arm Superwoman Press

"It targets the muscles in the shoulders, along with those in the upper back and chest, for long, lean definition," explains De La Rue.

How to do it: Start in plank position with hands directly below shoulders, core tight and body in a straight line (A). Lift right arm and left leg so they are parallel with floor (B). Hold for 3 seconds. Return to plank (A), then lower chest toward ground to perform a push-up (C). That's 1 rep. Repeat, raising opposite arm and leg. Work up to 2 sets of 10 reps, resting 30 to 60 seconds between sets. Do the routine 5 times a week.

