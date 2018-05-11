Padma Lakshmi's Revealing Breastfeeding Pic Is a Celebration of Multitasking Working Moms

Top Chef host and producer, award-winning author, RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge, passionate endometriosis advocate–there's a lot to love about Padma Lakshmi. And she's won us over a teensy bit more (we didn't know it was even possible) with her latest post on Instagram, a sweet celebration of working moms and a downright impressive feat of womanhood.

The throwback post shows Lakshmi breastfeeding daughter Krishna (now 8), hair in curlers, while also applying mascara. "Multi-tasking level ," she captioned the 'gram.

The pre-Mother's Day pic also acknowledges the many others who made this special moment possible. "Cheers to all of the people helping working mothers get it done! Special thanks to my crew past and present on @bravotopchef for your love & support," Lakshmi wrote. Getting it done, indeed!

Never one to shy away from a bare-all social media post, Lakshmi shared another photo last week that's equally epic, but for entirely different reasons–and really needs no introduction.

Whether you're spending the weekend celebrating mom and her tribe or treating yourself to a little pizza and wine–with or without a soak–join us in a toast: Here's to Padma!